"AITA for not giving up my seat at the bar?"

My girlfriend and I went to a restaurant this weekend with the intention of eating at the bar. We get into the bar area and find every stool is taken and there are about six people standing several feet away, drinking and possibly waiting for a table. Normal stuff.

My girlfriend and I hover near the bar for a few minutes and I spot two guys paying their bill. I approach and ask if they're leaving, they say they are, and so when they get up, we snag the two stools as the bartender clears their plates.

We're sitting there for about 30 seconds before I get a tap on my shoulder. I turn to find a woman behind me, and she says, "We were waiting over there for a spot at the bar, and we were here first."