"AITA for not going to my BF’s family Christmas after what his sister said?"

I (26F) have been dating my boyfriend (28M) for a little over a year. Things are generally good and I’ve met his family a few times, including his sister. At Thanksgiving, his sister made a comment about how I “don’t really seem like the type who sticks around long term” and laughed it off like it was a joke. It caught me off guard, but I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to cause drama at the table.

Later, I mentioned it to my boyfriend and told him it bothered me. He said she probably didn’t mean anything by it and that she’s “just blunt.” I let it go, but it still didn’t sit right with me.