"AITA for not going to the school board when my kid got a 12% on an exam?"

My daughter is a freshman in high school and she goes to a really good academic private schools. My older daughter went to the school and has graduated. The school has a strict test taking policies and one of the rules is you must turn in your test if you leave the classroom. You will be graded on what you turned in. There are exceptions to the rule like if you get called to the office or an emergency.

The school is structured to give extra time to go to the restroom/other stuff between periods. (You get 15 mins between each period to talk to teachers or do other stuff). The school is small it doesn’t take long to get to the next place.