'AITA for not helping my coworker?'

But when I logged in that morning, another project (“Z”) had blown up. I was the only one who knew how it worked, so I had to handle it immediately. While I was knee-deep in that, Cat messaged again asking for help on Project X.

At this point, I knew I wouldn't be able to help her that day. We couldn’t afford to lose a whole day of progress either. I told her I had spent the entire night on Y, was now stuck on Z, and just needed her to do what she could today on X, herself. I said I’d jump in tomorrow when I was available, because technically this was supposed to be my day off.