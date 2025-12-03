'AITA for not helping my sister claim her casino winnings?'

My sister and BIL like to go to the casino. They also like to drag anyone they can into their messes, so I don’t fw them. She won a large amount of money at the slots and for some reason that I don’t want to know, she told them she was me. The Casino’s payout policy for the amount she won is for it to occur during business hours.
She’s knows I won’t go anywhere with her so she couldn’t lure me to the casino. She came clean and said she’d give me a few thousand for helping. She always thinks enough money will motivate anyone. I told her no and hung up the phone. I don’t want to be a part of any of that.
Now she’s got the rest of the family on me because, money. Both of our brothers yelled at me for “not getting over myself enough to help her out this one time.” I’m thinking she offered them some money too.
But whatever. Her messed up name is not my problem. She’s been hatching plans all her life and I got dragged into them by default. Our father favored her because “she’s the baby” and made me responsible for her because “that’s your sister.
Her trouble is your trouble.” I walked away when I became an adult. Even if I did get along with her, I don’t go to casinos, and the thought of shenanigans with them, no ma’am Pam. Does me being a goody two shoes make me a AH?
Federal-Ferret-970 said:
She's trying to stiff you with the taxes on lottery winnings. NTA.
GenxBaby2 said:
NTA I'm wondering if she is trying to avoid paying taxes in her winnings and thinking to stick you with the tax bill instead.
bivo979 said:
NTA. Sounds like she is attempting to avoid paying taxes and claiming her winnings to the IRS.
bumknee3 said:
NTA. You'd be responsible for paying the taxes on this windfall. You're right not to do it.
PartyCat78 said:
So she stole your identity, presumably because she has been banned from the casino, and now she wants you to claim it? Hell naw. You will also get stuck with the taxes. NTA.
ImaginationTop5390 said:
NTA. Sister is trying to avoid taxes. Stay clear of her. Call your tax person and explain what she did. Make sure you will not be tangled in her mess.
The responses that said her giving them my name involves me in this got to me. I called the police. The detective I spoke to said no fraud has been committed yet because the money has not been claimed, and it’s not a crime to give a false name to a casino.
But she also said to not relax, because there’s nothing stopping my sister from getting a fake ID made and claiming the money, especially since I refused to help. She also mentioned the fraudulent tax liability, in case the casino didn’t spot the fake ID. She said it was better to reach out to the Casino now.
So I did. I explained the situation and made it clear my name was given fraudulently. Turns out she was banned from the casino over a separate incident. When she hit the jackpot they were prepared to payout then, once they verified her ID.
She told them she didn’t bring it with her and ID’d herself as me. The manager told me that case was flagged anyway. They’re automatically suspicious of winners who claim they forgot their ID.
I’m not sure if she’s ever made a flat out fake ID of me before. But when my probationary driver’s license expired, she did use it to get into clubs while I was away at college. (We looked a lot more alike back then.) Just forever scheming. I’m glad I didn’t chance it. Thank you to everyone who responded.