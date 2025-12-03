"AITA for not helping my sister claim her casino winnings?"

My sister and BIL like to go to the casino. They also like to drag anyone they can into their messes, so I don’t fw them. She won a large amount of money at the slots and for some reason that I don’t want to know, she told them she was me. The Casino’s payout policy for the amount she won is for it to occur during business hours.

She’s knows I won’t go anywhere with her so she couldn’t lure me to the casino. She came clean and said she’d give me a few thousand for helping. She always thinks enough money will motivate anyone. I told her no and hung up the phone. I don’t want to be a part of any of that.