"AITA for not holding the door for a woman at a daycare?"

Recently, I (38F) switched my daughter to a new daycare. The entry system is similar at both - you enter a code and password into a keypad and it unlocks the door. Only people who are authorized to pick up a child are given the code, and those people have their ID's checked and on file with the daycare.

At the old daycare, the rule was that you are not to hold the door for anyone. Every entrant must use the code to open the door. They didn't explicitly tell me that this was the rule at the new daycare, but I figured it was the case, and it's certainly a policy I appreciate.