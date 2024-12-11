'AITA for not including the entire family in a quilt I made for my mother?' 'I feel like a major jerk.'

She cooks it meals everyday, gets it food at McDonald's, gives it many presents during Christmas, and practically every framed photo in the house is of the dog rather than anyone else. Essentially, she treats it less like it is a dog, and more like it is a human child, even calling it her youngest son.

Since I don't like the family dog, (for reasons I won't dive into here...) I chose to not incorporate it into the quilt, (also since I don't have any photos of it on my phone anyways...) And now, my mother seems to really dislike the gift. I asked her if she doesn't like the quilt, and she just sighed and said that it was cruel of me to not include her youngest in the quilt. I feel bad.