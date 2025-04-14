'AITA for not inviting my dad’s partner to my micro-wedding dinner?' 'She should reach out to me.'

"AITA for not inviting my dad’s partner to my micro 'wedding' dinner, and for not reaching out to her first to explain why?"

My partner and I are getting married this summer, and we’ve decided to essentially elope. We’re going to have a private ceremony just the two of us during our honeymoon. Not only does this align very much with who we are, so no one in our life is very surprised by this, but we’re also doing it because:

1. our families live scattered across the world and a larger event would mean leaving a lot of people out, and 2. We want to avoid drama. However, what we do want to do is get dressed up, take photos, and have a dinner together with our immediate families. So essentially, a micro non-wedding celebration. This is where the issues start.