'AITA for not inviting my sister to my wedding?' 'Her comments planted doubts in his mind.'

She pulled the same antics — calling him her “future brother-in-law” in a flirty tone, making sly digs about my personality, and even telling him I wasn’t "the settling-down type."

Thankfully, Jake saw through her behavior and reassured me that it didn’t bother him. However, it did bother me. When I brought it up to Sarah, she laughed and said I was “too sensitive” and needed to learn how to take a joke. She never apologized.

When I got engaged, Sarah initially acted excited, but then the comments started. She made fun of my dress choice, mocked our wedding theme, and told me I’d “probably chicken out” before walking down the aisle. I’ve tried to brush it off, but deep down, it hurts.