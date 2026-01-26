"AITA for not keeping embarrassing information to myself?"

I dated a woman when I was 18 and she was 24. I thought it was very cool to date an "older" woman. She broke up with me because I was immature, which was fair enough I suppose. I'll call her Laura. None of my friends ever met Laura. Our relationship was four years ago, and I haven't spoken to her since.

I have this friend, and his dad is 45. Laura is 28 now. I found out yesterday that my friend's dad is dating Laura. I was invited to my friend's birthday dinner, and Laura was there. My friend's dad introduced her as his girlfriend, and I said it was a small world, because we used to date.