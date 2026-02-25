'AITA for not letting my bridesmaid change out of her dress after the ceremony?' UPDATED

"AITA for not letting my bridesmaid change out of her dress after the ceremony?"

I (27F) am getting married in 6 weeks and I was asked by one of my bridesmaids if they could change out of their bridesmaid's dress into a black dress after the ceremony because she's uncomfortable in color.

A little background, all of my bridesmaids are wearing a dusty blue. I allowed them to pick whatever style of dress they wanted; my request is that they all wear the blue and length needs to be long. The reason she feels uncomfortable is because of the color of her hair and skin tone on top of her thyroid issues that just arose and causes her to gain weight. She wants to be respectful, but she is uncomfortable in the color.