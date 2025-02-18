'AITA for not letting my mom be around my baby?' 'She wants to have her affair partner around.'

The issue is that one day, she casually mentioned that once the baby is here, this guy would be spending time with my baby, holding her, and just being around her. This made me extremely angry. For whatever reason, I do not like this guy.

There’s something about him that makes me not want him near my child. I told her no and reminded her of our previous conversations where I asked her to stop involving me. Once again, she got angry.

I talked to my partner and told him I didn’t want her near my baby. I asked her at the beginning of my pregnancy to keep my pregnancy a secret because I was scared something would happen and only wanted to tell a few people. She told him. She told him everything about my life.