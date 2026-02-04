'AITA for not letting my mother into my hotel room?'

The cops showed up. At one point they knocked on my door and asked if my mom was my mom. I said yes. They asked if I would let her in my room so they could keep her and her boyfriend separate. I asked if I had to, and they said no, because her name isn't on the room. I said I didn't want her in, because I knew she would act crazy all night.

What ended up happening out there after I closed the door was he got arrested, and she got to stay in their room alone. My mom is blaming me for this completely. She said if I let her in they both could have calmed down and nothing would have happened. She doesn't realize what she is like when she is drunk.