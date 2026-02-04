'AITA for not letting my mother into my hotel room?'

My mom and her boyfriend told me I could come on vacation with them if I would watch the kids at night while they go out. Days would be mine under this arrangement. I knew they were lying (at least to themselves), but I agreed. I ended up watching all the kids the whole time, but it was still really fun. I had never been skiing before. It was great.
While we were there my mom and her boyfriend got into a huge argument. They booked their own room and a separate room for me with all the kids in it. So we were all in my room, which was right next to theirs, but not adjoining. She started banging on the door and telling me to let her in.
Her boyfriend came out into the hall and started arguing with her. I didn't open the door. I didn't want either of them to come in, and I knew if I opened the door both would.
The cops showed up. At one point they knocked on my door and asked if my mom was my mom. I said yes. They asked if I would let her in my room so they could keep her and her boyfriend separate. I asked if I had to, and they said no, because her name isn't on the room. I said I didn't want her in, because I knew she would act crazy all night.
What ended up happening out there after I closed the door was he got arrested, and she got to stay in their room alone. My mom is blaming me for this completely. She said if I let her in they both could have calmed down and nothing would have happened. She doesn't realize what she is like when she is drunk.
She tried to cancel the reservation for my room, but she's having trouble with it, because they won't let her book a new room or have the kids in the room without a legal adult. I'm trying to figure out how to change my plane ticket.
I guess I'm just wondering if I was being an ahole. Should I have just let her in? I know a lot of problems came from not letting her in. I know she paid for the room (main reason she is pissed off), but she was acting crazy.
Tina271 said:
NTA. Your behavior showed impressive maturity.
Pssmagic27 said:
You're doing a great job, and are much more mature than your mother. I'm sorry that this is your life.
RamenSus said:
You absolutely did the right thing your room, your rules. Protecting yourself and the kids from a chaotic situation doesn’t make you the bad guy.
New_Ice8209 said:
NTA. You smelled trouble coming a mile away. How many kids are you watching? What are their ages, and what is yours?
Trick_Few said:
NTA It makes me wonder what your Mom and Boyfriend are like when they aren’t on vacation. They sure shouldn’t go on trips if they can’t adult. I would be really upset if I were you.
Sue323464 said:
No! The police told you that you didn’t have to let drunks in your room. My advice is don’t accept their false invitations in the future.
Party-Giraffe-6573 said:
NTA - on behalf of other hotel guests and the kids in the room who don't need to deal with trashy drunk people fighting loudly, thank you for holding your boundary. I hope your mom was humiliated enough to realize she needs to make different choices.
CowtheCatt said:
NTA. Not only did you protect yourself from what could have been terrible, you protected the kids. They two of them got in a fight. Its not your job to play peace maker. If they can't keep themselves in check on vacation that is something they have to work on. And arrests rarely happen if the fight was just verbal.