'AITA for not letting my roommate's boyfriend use my car?' 'He missed a job interview.'

77Megg77 said:

Why couldn’t he take an Uber to the interview? He should have secured transportation when he set the interview date/time. Couldn’t he call a car rental place and rent a car for the day? Enterprise will even bring a car to you. Well, they used to offer that. I don’t know if they still do.

But let’s say you did lend him your car and he goes to the interview. It goes well and he is hired. How is he going to get to work every day? Would it then be your fault if he can’t take your car to get to work every day? You were right not to lend it. What if he got in an accident and totaled it? Can he afford to replace it? No. He needs to get a vehicle and then get an interview.