'AITA for not letting my sister have her way at my wedding?' 'My wife feels we're being excommunicated.'

Well, five months later, it's a month before our wedding, and my sister calls me in a fit of rage, saying that I am not allowing her to be a part of my big day. I need to change the dress. It's stupid bad; she has to wear the same dress style, and I need to let her wear a different dress than the other bridesmaids.

At this point, I told her no, she needed to figure it out, and she had a five-plus month plan for this, or she could have told me to back out. For reference sake, we are 3 weeks away from our actual wedding date. At this point as well, my sister plays on my parents' emotions and has my mom and my father start pressuring me into changing and allowing my sister to have her way.