'AITA for not letting my sister wear my dead grandma's diamonds for her wedding?'

Later that day, I was telling my mom about it and showing her the earrings. You can bet I was VERY surprised when she was freaking out saying they were her diamond earrings. My mom explained that she had those since my mom was even a kid and wore them every day. She was a little shocked she gave them to me, considering I have around 40 cousins and some of them also have children.

Very big family. Again though, I'm very close with her and none of my other cousins live near, so they really didn't see her as much. She said they're worth a lot of money. I definitely wouldn't sell them because they mean a lot to me. A week later, she unfortunately passed and I was happy to have something to remember her by.