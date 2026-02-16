'AITA for not letting my sister wear my dead grandma's diamonds for her wedding?'

When I was 16, my grandma passed away. My older sister was 26 at the time. It's been 4 years since then. My grandparents had moved right next door to my house 10 years prior to her death, so I was 6. I had a really close relationship with my grandma since I really grew up with her.
My sister, however, wasn't as close. She was always busy and never hung out with her like I did. She moved out when she was 18 and hardly visited. I would hang out with my grandma every weekend; she would take me shopping, and we had multiple traditions together with just us two.
Before she passed, I was randomly over there one day when she told me she had something for me. She pulled out a pair of earrings and gave them to me. I didn't think much of it because she always gives me little trinkets or jewelry and I hadn't really gotten a good look at them.
Later that day, I was telling my mom about it and showing her the earrings. You can bet I was VERY surprised when she was freaking out saying they were her diamond earrings. My mom explained that she had those since my mom was even a kid and wore them every day. She was a little shocked she gave them to me, considering I have around 40 cousins and some of them also have children.
Very big family. Again though, I'm very close with her and none of my other cousins live near, so they really didn't see her as much. She said they're worth a lot of money. I definitely wouldn't sell them because they mean a lot to me. A week later, she unfortunately passed and I was happy to have something to remember her by.
Fast forward to now, and my older sister is getting married in May. She came to me and asked me about the earrings and if she could wear them. I said no. The thing is that she loses literally everything of mine. Ever since we were little, she would always take my things and end up losing or ruining my items.
She's lost countless earrings and jewelry, and she doesn't take care of them at all. I really don't want to risk her losing them, and I feel like she would. She got very upset and called me all sorts of names, yelling that my grandma would want her to wear them. I said if she really wanted you to have them, she would've given them to you.
She stormed off and we haven't spoken in a few days. Her fiancé has reached out to me, getting mad as well, saying it's unfair of me. My parents are also defending her. I'm not sure if I'm in the wrong. I mean it's just earrings? Does she really have to wear them? They're my earrings and they were given to me, so AITA for this?
recreationalgluttony said:
Your sister will "lose" them. I'd put them away in a safety deposit box or somewhere your family doesn't know about. Otherwise, you'll "lose" them, too.
seniairam said:
I would find a fake pair that look similar and let her borrow those. NTA especially considering her track record of losing stuff.
Few_Throat4510 said:
NTA. You loan her those earrings and you will NEVER see them again.
Aladdin_Caine said:
NTA - worst case scenario, you'd never see those earrings again. Best case scenario, you'd see them 30 years from now on her daughter's ears.
Mapilean said:
NTA. If you give them to her, you'll never see them again. Put them in a safety box at the bank and tell your sister you'll lend them to her if she coughs up everything of yours she "lost" over the years. This might be a good occasion to recover a few items.
Of course, if she gives something (or everything) back, you will tell her you have changed your mind and not lend them. Tell her you don't feel comfortable, given that it took this condition to get back your things. Stay strong. Big hugs.
Beardo-73 said:
NTA, as she apparently loses everything. Get them appraised for insurance value, then tell her if she wants to borrow them, because of their value and her habit of losing things, she needs to give you a 200% deposit.
Make it clear, in front of family and witnesses that she isn't buying the earrings, it's a loan, and they're to be returned, to you, in person, before the reception. At which point you give her the deposit back. Or just continue saying no. Either works.