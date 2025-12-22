"AITA for refusing to name my baby after my dead father-in-law?"

My husband and I are expecting our first baby. We're very excited, but it's dampened by the obvious gap in our family, my FIL, who died 2 years ago. My husband is about to become a father, and his role model, his dad, isn't here. It's been a really intense few months as we prepare.

I'm 30 weeks along, and we don't know the baby's sex. We want to find out when we meet our kid. But I also want us to have a few names ready to go. The issue is that my husband is insistent that we name the baby after his dad. A name FIL didn't even like (he felt it was old-fashioned and didn't suit him. Him not liking his name was like....the 3rd thing I learned about him. He was very vocal about it!)