'AITA for not ordering food so I wouldn't have to split the bill?' 'Everyone looked at me.'

When it was my turn to order, everyone looked at me, but I just pick up the menu and point to the $4 Miller Lite and sent the waiter away. Dan asked why I hadn't ordered anything and all I said was that I lost my appetite. The other 2 friends got up as well to cancel their orders and just have drinks.

After the main courses came out, I saw Susan and Greg picking at their food. The waiter then brings over the check. Greg then grabs the waiter and asks him to split the check 6 ways.

I stand up and correct him saying the check was to be split 3 ways. Greg looks at me confused and asks why since we "always" split the bill. I reminded him that 3 of us had not eaten any food so we would just be paying for our drinks.