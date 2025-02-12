'AITA for not paying my ex’s best friend $100 to photoshop me out of her wedding pictures?'

Had a breakup a couple weeks back. Wasn’t messy or anything, and both my ex and myself agree it was for the best. She’s a great girl just wasn’t for me long term. Dated for a year and a half, and about a year in we went to Iceland for a destination wedding.
I paid probably $3k for both of us to attend, which I was happy to do. At the outset I was surprised I was invited but this was my ex’s best friend from high school (whom I had never met). We had a very nice time overall, but I even protested from being in the pictures at the time given it was mostly family, but they insisted.
Now after the breakup I get a Venmo request out of nowhere for "wedding photoshop fees" from the friend. Am I missing something here? Is this insane or do I need to pay her for ruining her photos since I won’t be in their lives? Feels more like a funny "screw you" type thing. The friend is a lovely girl or so I thought.
Bobbybuflay said:
NTA. The photos captured the moment, and the moment included you being there. If she didn't want you in the photos, she should have insisted or just not invited you.
FewAnybody2739 said:
NTA. Doesn't sound like you had intruded, and even if you had, they could have asked you to step aside for a few family only shots.
Constant_Jelly52 said:
NTA. Send her a receipt for the 3k trip. Your x wanted you there for the wedding. You probably would have never went if it wasn’t forced upon you like the pictures.
Original_Elephant_27 said:
NTA. I’d ignore it because it seems very petty. Unless you want to out-petty them, you can always end a $3k Venmo request back, or better yet, $2,900 (less the $100 for the photoshop fee)…. But really, just ignore it. These girls need something better to do with their time.
Witty_Fall_2007 said:
NTA - they can pay for their photos.
Clean_Factor9673 said:
NTA. You have no obligation here, the bride had the choice to include you in photos or not. Don't give her a dime, refer her to your ex.
MmaRamotsweOS said:
NTA. Don't pay her, this is not your problem.