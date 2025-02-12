"AITA for not paying my ex’s best friend $100 to photoshop me out of her wedding pictures?"

Had a breakup a couple weeks back. Wasn’t messy or anything, and both my ex and myself agree it was for the best. She’s a great girl just wasn’t for me long term. Dated for a year and a half, and about a year in we went to Iceland for a destination wedding.

I paid probably $3k for both of us to attend, which I was happy to do. At the outset I was surprised I was invited but this was my ex’s best friend from high school (whom I had never met). We had a very nice time overall, but I even protested from being in the pictures at the time given it was mostly family, but they insisted.