'AITA for not paying for Thanksgiving groceries as a guest?'

I just noticed that when my friend’s aunt/uncle/cousin visited they would bring one dish. I thought that was like a hostess gift, which I already had brought (a $40 box of fancy chocolate). I thought I was a guest and was helping them shop/cook something that their daughter had okayed buying on their card and they had okayed last year.

It was so awkward and I tried to pay her mom back, but she wouldn’t accept the money, but she also wouldn’t stop chastising me. Her behavior felt really rude and inhospitable. I feel very hurt that she called me out like that while my friend was sleeping, and then later again while my friend was present. Nobody in her family said that they expected us to pay for the appetizer/salad this year...