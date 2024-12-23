'AITA for not picking up our Christmas guests' food tab?' 'They ordered the most expensive items.'

"AITA for not picking up our house guest food tab after they ordered the most expensive items?"

My wife’s brother and his family came to visit a little early Christmas. The plan was to order a few things of fajitas and have a family table kind of setup. But after telling our plan each of the brothers 4 member family each said they would rather have something else.

The "something else" included salmon, shrimp, and steak the most expensive items on the menu. The youngest wanted chicken fingers and fries so not that bad. I told my wife there is no way we could cover that and I was more than happy to pick up the cheese dip and the beer her brother and I would drink while we waited.