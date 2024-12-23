'AITA for not picking up our Christmas guests' food tab?' 'They ordered the most expensive items.'

My wife’s brother and his family came to visit a little early Christmas. The plan was to order a few things of fajitas and have a family table kind of setup. But after telling our plan each of the brothers 4 member family each said they would rather have something else.
The "something else" included salmon, shrimp, and steak the most expensive items on the menu. The youngest wanted chicken fingers and fries so not that bad. I told my wife there is no way we could cover that and I was more than happy to pick up the cheese dip and the beer her brother and I would drink while we waited.
She was a bit upset with me reminding me they picked our food up last time we visited. I reminded her that in no way did we order close to as much as they did that we even shared our meal at that time.
When my brother in-law and I paid the bill there was an awkward pause for a moment when asked if it was together. I broke the silence “yes, but I’ll take the beer and large cheese dips.”
I fell I needed to give a little more info and a bit of back ground. It is well known that when this family (primarily the husband and son) are treated to a meal they go for the most expensive items.
I have seen them order their own food they are covering and they are much more restrained. We did tell them the plan was “we are going to order us all fajitas and myself was planning on ordering at the restaurant to have a beer also and brother in-law and son are welcomed to join.”
That was stated before they arrived to them. It wasn’t until it was time for me to leave that they began wanting to change the order.
Woodmom-2262 said:
I was taught to never order a dinner more expensive than the host’s. Your BIL is a jerk. NTA.
BrilliantEmphasis862 said:
NTA - I’ve run into people like this who are conservative with their money but when someone else is buying that is a signal to buy the most expensive item on the menu.
Ginger630 said:
NTA! And I’d never host them again.
2_old_for_this_spit said:
NTA. Now that you know their habits, NEVER split the bill with them. Tell the server at the very beginning that you want separate checks.
I've had friends like this, and they were infuriating. Appetizers, cocktails, steak and lobster, while my ex and I had chicken! They got upset the time I asked the server for separate checks after the meal and actually said "We wouldn't have had appetizers if we knew you were going to cheap out."
jeffweet said:
NTA but if you offer to pick up the tab you should be sure you are in a position to be able to do so.
CharliAP said:
You specifically said that you were getting fajitas for everyone. You did not say you were footing the bill for anything else. NTA.