'AITA for not reading between the lines and making sure my husband saw his mother on Mother's Day?'

I angrily say "I need you to watch the baby for just a few minutes on Mother's Day for the person you recently willingly made a mother." and just go in to shower. I'm now steamed in more ways than one, and he goes to take the dog to the park. On the way home from the park, he picked up a greeting card and books at a bookstore that was still open.

I do appreciate the effort, although comically one of the two books is a children's book about how great dads are in the animal kingdom. In all fairness, I just don't think he read the book. I do like seahorses. Of course, we argued about it for days. The merits of my irritation. That it wasn't fair of me to ask him to watch the baby and interrupt his precious call with his mother.