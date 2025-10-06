'AITA for not reminding my husband that it was my birthday?'

I feel so pathetic...So, my (45f) birthday was last Wednesday. I have been with my husband (56m) for 7 years. I like to make birthdays special for my family. For example, I decorate my son's room while he's sleeping so he can wake up feeling celebrated and loved:) I'm cheesy, I know lol.

For my husband, I put out his gifts and cards so he can see them when he wakes up and I'll make whatever he wants to eat for supper or we go out if he wants to; it's his choice. And whatever else he wants to do for his birthday.



My husband has always gotten me something for my birthday, with cake and a card. It's great:) But this year, no birthday wishes in the morning, no mention, nothing. Around supper time, we were chatting after work, asking about each other's day, and I asked him if he new what day it was.