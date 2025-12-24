'AITA for not sending a 'doggy bag' home for my BIL on Christmas Eve?' UPDATED

Oh also with noting, every time he has made it here, he always comes empty handed. He's given the kids gifts in the past, but I'm 100% positive it's his mom buying the gifts and he just claims them as his. (One year the card he gave had handwriting that suspiciously looked like Grandma's).

Now, today, my MIL calls my wife again (not her brother) and says her brother won't make it. Then proceeds to ask what we're having and if she can bring some home for her brother again. She claims "he's looking forward to it." I'm calling bs on that. He didn't even care to thank us the last time. He's not looking forward to anything.