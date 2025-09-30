'AITA for not serving my stepkids dinner?'

Normally I wouldn’t put my 2 cents in, very much NACHO when it comes to each other’s kids, but they were giving their dad such bad attitude and we were just trying to enjoy our bonfire.

Well, the girls turned on me, full yelling, name calling, being totally disrespectful. My partner said nothing, I went to bed pissed off. I was only looking out for them/having my man's back and didn’t deserve that.

For the next 2 days, on a couple different occasions my partner and I talked about the issue - he said I should just move on and forget about it. I explained to him that I felt completely disrespected and name calling is never ok, especially from children.