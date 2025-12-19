"AITA for not showing my husband messages on my phone?"

My husband (41M) and I (38F) have been married for 11 years and have 2 kids (9 & 7). Over the past couple years our relationship hasn't exactly been the best. Between both of us working full-time, kids' activities, daily routines, etc, neither of us has really been putting in the effort needed to keep our marriage strong.

There's no infidelity or anything like that. Just that we haven't really been connecting as much as both of us know we should. We did couples therapy for a bit but that started to become too difficult to schedule so we stopped.

It was my husband's birthday a couple weeks ago and one of the gifts I got him was a couple's card game that is supposed to help build communication. Basically, one person draws a card and it gives prompts to either spark conversation or another form of interaction.