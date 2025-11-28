"AITA for not spending Thanksgiving night with my wife?"

(Just want to preface I have consistent seizures and can’t drive) I (M27) and my wife (F26) almost always prioritize her families thanksgiving over my family's thanksgiving (note: we’ve been together 10 years and this is not a problem her family cooks way better food) including this year even though my grandparents health is deteriorating pretty quickly.

I received a call from my dad about a week prior to Thanksgiving asking if my wife and I would be able to make it and I explained that with my wife being in her last few weeks of school for this quarter and it being her last year she’s overwhelmed with school work and it would be a lot to drive an extra hour (already driving an hour and a half). To my side of the family's Thanksgiving dinner.