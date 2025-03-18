'AITA for not splitting the bill?' 'My friend got LOBSTER.'

Sarah and Lisa back me up, they weren't splitting either. Jake gets pissy, says “we always split, you’re being cheap, it’s just dinner.” Dude it’s triple my food! I stick to my guns, we all pay separate, but he’s acting like I ruined everything. He says I embarrassed him. Texted me later all salty about it.

I kinda get it, splitting’s simpler and I coulda just ate the cost, but $85 vs $20 feels wild to me. did he really just expect us all to split with him after he saw us order cheaper food? He even KNEW we can't cover that much for him. now he’s barely talking to us and I'm sitting here like…were we the aholes? Should we have just paid it to keep the vibe good?