'AITA for not splitting the bill?' 'My friend got LOBSTER.'

So last weekend me (21m) and my friends (Jake (22m), Sarah (21f), Lisa (21f)) hit this seafood joint we been hyping up. not crazy fancy, lowkey affordable for us working students. I figure we’re all keeping it chill, I got crab cakes for $20, Sarah and Lisa get normal stuff too, like $15-18 plates.
Then Jake goes “OH HECK YEAH lobster tail $85!” and orders it. I asked him if that's what he really wanted cause that's expensive and I don't think we could cover for him if ever. He said yes don't worry. I don’t say anything, thinking he’s got it covered.
Dinner’s cool, he’s flexing his lobster, whatever. Bill comes...$185. I’m like ok my share’s maybe $25 with tip. But Jake’s all “so $46 each?” and I’m WHAT. His lobster was $85! I say “Nah man I’m not paying for that, I’ll do $25.”
Sarah and Lisa back me up, they weren't splitting either. Jake gets pissy, says “we always split, you’re being cheap, it’s just dinner.” Dude it’s triple my food! I stick to my guns, we all pay separate, but he’s acting like I ruined everything. He says I embarrassed him. Texted me later all salty about it.
I kinda get it, splitting’s simpler and I coulda just ate the cost, but $85 vs $20 feels wild to me. did he really just expect us all to split with him after he saw us order cheaper food? He even KNEW we can't cover that much for him. now he’s barely talking to us and I'm sitting here like…were we the aholes? Should we have just paid it to keep the vibe good?
Pimpnameslickback64 said:
Jake's TA for ordering an $85 meal and expecting others to help pay for it.
Kooky-Situation3059 said:
NTA. He said don't worry, he knew what he was doing. I'd imagine this isn't his first time mooching.
Mysterious-Essay-860 said:
NTA. Ditch Jake, he's sulking because his attempt to guilt trip into paying for him didn't work.
Notahappygardener said:
I just had the same thing happen with a long time friend, she ordered multiple dishes and thought it was ok to split it. I am unemployed, she works and makes a lot of money and got all pissy with me when I said I would pay for mine plus tip. NTA, your so friend needs to grow up and realize no one is going to pay for his lobster.
8ft7 said:
Absolutely NTA. Splitting hairs over $27.50 vs $22 is one thing, but $20 vs. $85 -- and you even made sure at the time to say you weren't covering him before her ordered it...
NotSorry2019 said:
NTA. Don’t let anyone bully you into being their bank account. He’s either super entitled or flunked math, and calling him out is the appropriate response. He needs to apologized or you need to never go to dinner with him again.