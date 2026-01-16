'AITA for not taking my niece at daycare because my SIL didn't follow policy?'

I (31F) am a home daycare provider. My SIL "Jenny" (29F) recently enrolled my infant niece "Pearl" in my daycare. I love having Pearl here and being a part of her development. I have a policy with diapers - I notify the parents when there's 20 or less diapers in their kid's supply. I communicate this verbally at pickup, and through email/text reminders.
If they get down to 5 left at the start of a day, and the parent still hasn't brought any, their little one isn't allowed to come until they've brought some. Jenny was told multiple times recently that Pearl's supply was getting low, and her response was always "Oops, I'll bring more tomorrow" but then she wouldn't do it.
On Monday night, I sent her a text reminding her to bring diapers, and that I wouldn't be able to have Pearl here if she didn't have them. Naturally, Jenny shows up on Tuesday morning empty handed. Again with the "I forgot." I reminded her of the policy, no diapers no daycare.
She got all mad about how Pearl is my niece and I can't "just turn her away," can't I break the rules just this once, and that I have no idea how busy her life is and that moms forget things sometimes. I told Jenny that she needs to follow the same rules as everyone else, and she said that I should "find room in my heart for exceptions." AITA for not taking my niece at daycare because my SIL didn't follow the policy?
throwaway2117000 said:
NTA. Bend on this rule, next will be about payment.
billbar said:
NTA for sure. Good on you for holding true to the rules/boundaries that you set for all parents at your daycare. She's gotta learn that she can't use you simply because you're family. Continue to politely remind her that these are the rules, they apply to everyone, and you're not going to break them for any reason.
Dame_Niafer said:
NTA. She just wants a free source of diapers along with her daycare. She didn't "forget," I'm sure she never allows herself to run out of them at home. Good for you for not bending the rules for an entitled relative.
BlikkyBee said:
Honestly I don't think you're the ahole I think it's so weird that after multiple reminders she still didn't bring diapers idk I just feel like that wouldn't of happened if it was any other daycare she was testing your leniency for whatever reason you set a boundary and she should have just respected it went and got diapers and came back.
Autumn_Falls0131 said:
How do you have a baby and not remember that you need diapers every flipping day?
arlondiluthel said:
NTA. This is why you don't mix business and family/friends. They will try to get preferential treatment. You did the right thing for your business by standing your ground.
EwwDavvidd said:
NTA. If you make exceptions for Jenny, then what's the point of having rules. Imagine if your other clients knew you weren't enforcing the rules because shes family. She knew the rules, and you reminded here many times.
Traditional_Ad4576 said:
So she wants her baby to be in a dirty diaper all day? You can't run to the store for more, you are working, which means her kid has zero diapers. And no you can't just "borrow" another kids since you don't pay for those. NTA.