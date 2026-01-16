'AITA for not taking my niece at daycare because my SIL didn't follow policy?'

She got all mad about how Pearl is my niece and I can't "just turn her away," can't I break the rules just this once, and that I have no idea how busy her life is and that moms forget things sometimes. I told Jenny that she needs to follow the same rules as everyone else, and she said that I should "find room in my heart for exceptions." AITA for not taking my niece at daycare because my SIL didn't follow the policy?