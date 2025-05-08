'AITA for not telling my coworker I matched with her new husband on a dating app years ago?'

"AITA for not telling my coworker I matched with her new husband on a dating app 3-4 years ago?"

I (26F) matched with this guy (Al) on (I think?) bumble sometime 2.5-4ish years ago. Al works at a big prestigious company and his job was really important to him. He and I had a really good conversation after first matching and talked pretty late into the night.

I was going through a lot at the time (likely suffering from high functioning depression at the time finishing graduate studies in the middle of the pandemic, and being the primary emotional support person for most of my family as one of my family members was going through active addiction + new diagnosis of schizophrenia).

The next day (or maybe a few days?) after, Al reached out again to tell me he was nervous about an upcoming business trip and because he felt we had had a good connection he was hoping to talk to me to provide support to him.