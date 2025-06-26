'AITA for not telling my daughter about my cancer diagnosis?' 'I have major regrets.'

"AITA for not telling my daughter about my cancer diagnosis?"

My wife (55F) and myself (55M) recently have been removed from our daughter’s life (33F) due to differing political views. We love our daughter and respect her passion for what she believes in. My wife and I even have slightly different political beliefs but make things work.

Out of the blue earlier this year, our daughter texted my wife and said that she did not want anyone in her life that did not believe in what she felt and that would not be loudly speaking out. Since that time we have had an anniversary, birthday, Mother’s Day (the most important one to me) and Father’s Day have passed with no contact.