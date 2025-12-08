"AITA for not telling my friend about my dog dying?"

I (28f) have been friends with my friend (28f) let's call her abby, since middle school. Abby recently had a baby 10 months ago. About a month ago, I was talking to Abby about some work drama and she was giving short responses.

I asked if everything was ok and she kinda snapped on me and told me how hard it's been with the baby and how she doesn't have time for this and from now on, to only talk to her about something "worthy of her time."

I totally get she's in deep being a mama (and she's rocking it!) but I'm a highly sensitive person and I honestly took a big offense to it. In turn I stopped talking about myself and my life completely.