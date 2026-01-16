'AITA for not telling my family that I joined the military?'

Growing up I (18f) had to do everything with my twin sister Sophie. Well mostly do everything Sophie wanted. If things didn’t go her way she’d throw a huge fit until she got her way. Our whole lives we had to share a brightly colored bedroom.
Once in 4th grade I got in trouble because I put a picture of a poorly drawn dragon on the wall because it was “to dark for Sophie” which I thought was ridiculous. Throughout elementary and middle school our mom dressed us up in the exact same or nearly identical clothes because she thought it was cute.
In 5th grade our mom had us join ballet because it was something Sophie always wanted to do. When I would ask to join boxing my dad would yell at me for only thinking of myself. My mom would always say that boxing was too rough for Sophie. It got worse in high school.
Whenever I wanted to hang out with my own friends Sophie just had to come along or she’ll say I am purposely excluding her. When I would have a crush on someone the next day Sophie would be dating him. In senior year Sophie already made up her mind that me and her both are going to college for cosmetology.
To sum it all up I couldn’t do anything or do anything with my own life because it had to be what Sophie wanted or I’d get in trouble. As soon as I turned 18, I decided to join the navy.
Last night I sat my parents and Sophie down at the table and explained that I wasn’t going to college for cosmetology with Sophie but I’m leaving for the navy. They all started to scream at me that this was selfish and I’m betraying my family. AITA?
867-53-oh-nein said:
NTA, just be aware that you replaced Sophie with Uncle Sam. But I do think this will give you a great launchpad to get away and start the rest of your life given the circumstances. Get a degree while you are enlisted so you can open more doors for yourself down the road.
OkHistory3944 said:
LOL. Imagine having to join the military to finally have some personal peace. NTA.
SnooSprouts6437 said:
NTA, but time to go NC with your family. Your family doesn't see you as an individual person but as an entity of your sister. Congrats on joining the Navy. I wish you nothing but the best. Live your life the way you want to live.
Empressario said:
NTA, go and live your life and have some independence.
BreakingUp47 said:
NTA. Since you are 18, you need to get a bank account in your name only. Secure your important documents such as your birth certificate, social security card, and passport if you have one. If the harassment becomes too much, find a friend or relative to stay with until you ship out.
If you do move out, let the local police know you are an adult because your parents will probably call in for wellness checks or say you are a runaway. Let your school know that as an adult you are invoking your educational rights and change your contact info in their system.
One of the best days of my life was when I got on that bus and left for the Army with my dad getting smaller in the distance. Good luck to you.
BeginningSun247 said:
NTA. Get away NOW or you will be stuck with her forever. You'll end up working at her salon for less than minimum wage and supporting her forever. Get away NOW.