'AITA for not telling my sister her wedding date was the same as mine?' 'I trapped her.'

After going through so much crap with the family deaths and the following family chaos, I learned there were some things that just didn't matter. So when she told me the date, I supported it, and didn't mention that it was my anniversary date. Why should it be just my day? If she wanted it, she could have it. Especially if she was trying to do this in a specific time window.

So a whole year goes by, and we make the journey north to the venue. I met at an airbnb my step-dad was renting, where sister was staying, to drop off some table decorations.

Sister runs out, we hug, she grabs my shoulders and very seriously and almost sadly says "is this weekend your anniversary?" I sheepishly said "yeah" "Why didn't you tell me??"