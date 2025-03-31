'AITA for not telling my wife what happened at lunch with my friend?' 'We thought it was hilarious.'

MisterForkbeard said:

NTA. I mean, talk it over with your wife: I didn't think this was a big deal - it's this woman you know, she's literally married to another woman, and you and your friend are never going to be a threat to your wife.

However, it's clear that your wife does care so you'll do your best to tell her about these things going forward. Would she like to know if someone treats you as a couple? Is there something she wants you do a little differently so you're not perceived that way? Be willing to give a little so long as it's reasonable.