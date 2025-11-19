"AITA for not tipping?"

I hired an event planner to help me throw a party. They own the business and are the sole employee. They charge by the hour and require a retainer. I paid their retainer, the planner did a good job and the party went well.

The planner worked fewer hours than the retainer covered, leaving $ from the retainer left over. They let me know that and asked me if I’d like them to send me back the difference via Venmo and said they would be very happy to do so. I said thank you, yes please.

They sent the $ and wrote back asking “in lieu of a gratuity, any positive reviews would be very appreciated." That was the first time it even occurred to me that maybe I should have given a gratuity.