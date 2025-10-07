"AITA for not wanting to buy drinks?"

I (F) am not a drinker I probably have 3 drinks a month, by choice it’s just not something I want to spend my money on or waste sugar (I’m diabetic). I don’t need to have drinks to have a good time and I don’t care if people drink around me. If I want a drink I’ll have one if I don’t I won’t.

Two of my friends (F) go to a local bar by their apartment really often, probably 4-5 times a week and each time they will get a drink. We’ve been there to study and do homework or to just chitchat. We been there so much we know the owner and bartenders and they will give us, mainly them, free drinks a lot.