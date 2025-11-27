'AITA for not wanting to cook the turkey for my sister's boyfriend?'

After we’ve finished eating, it was game night time, and we all began playing fun stupid little games. She called for Ryan and he didn’t respond. From 6:30-9 as played games, joked, and just had fun while he was in the other room and didn’t come out once. Strike 3.

Once the guests started leaving it was just my sister, my girlfriend and I in the kitchen. We began cleaning, throwing out trash and doing the dishes. Again, he didn’t poke his head out even after my sister called for him to come help clean. Now that I think about it I don’t think I even said bye when we left. Bonus Strike. These are common occurrence that happen all the time but just the most recent.