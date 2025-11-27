'AITA for not wanting to cook the turkey for my sister's boyfriend?'

Bit of context, my (25m) sister's (27f) boyfriend (27m) who I’ll call Ryan, and they’ve been together for about 5 years. He has a ton of food allergies, peanuts, tree/peanuts, dairy free, and I believe gluten free, with a handful of spices that he can and can’t have. I only put up with him for my sister’s sake, but he treats her like garbage.
Whenever we have a social gathering he tends not to talk to anyone or do anything unless booze or gambling are involved, and if football is on he disappears, and that’s exactly what happened the other night.
My sister wanted to host a “Friendsgiving” with me, my gf, and 6 other of our friends. She planned on making the mashed potato’s, stuffing, turkey, cookies, brownies, gravy, and pies with the help of Ryan since he had a half day at work (he works with his dad).
About halfway through cooking, he arrives to help my sister then “the fire alarms begin going off” at his work so he has to go back leaving her alone, which my mother then heads over and helps finish cooking. Mind you each of these things she’s making are all safe of Ryan to eat so they’re all organic, complex allergen safe recipes. Strike 1.
Now we arrive at 5pm and the turkey was resting till 5:30, we’re all gathered at the table with no sign of Ryan. I ask her where he is and my sister says watching the game in the back room, shocker. We all socialize and are getting hungry by 5:30 so she calls for him to come carve the turkey, his response? “It needs 5 more minutes."
Well 3 “5 more minutes” later, she yells for him to come and carve it or I will. He comes in, carves it, makes a plate for himself first, sits in the side room to eat before heading back into the back room to watch the game. He probably talked for no more than 5 minutes, and didn’t even have the decency to sit with the group. Strike 2.
After we’ve finished eating, it was game night time, and we all began playing fun stupid little games. She called for Ryan and he didn’t respond. From 6:30-9 as played games, joked, and just had fun while he was in the other room and didn’t come out once. Strike 3.
Once the guests started leaving it was just my sister, my girlfriend and I in the kitchen. We began cleaning, throwing out trash and doing the dishes. Again, he didn’t poke his head out even after my sister called for him to come help clean. Now that I think about it I don’t think I even said bye when we left. Bonus Strike. These are common occurrence that happen all the time but just the most recent.
Now I’m spatchcocking the turkey for our family TG which we have normally 15 people attend, and my mother says you can’t use normal butter, or any spices, or blah blah blah cause Ryan can’t eat it so we need to use the gross substitutes my sister gave us. And I said frankly I don't care, I’m not going to cater to some dude who barely socializes, help out, or do anything but eat then go watch tv.
Why ruin a meal for 15 people for 1 dude when he can just bring his own or cook a small piece for him. She said don’t been an AH and be considerate. I can go on and on about him, but AITA?
Specialist_Goal1606 said:
NTA at all lmfao. He sounds insufferable and the general rule is that if you’re the one with insane food restrictions you either….Don’t eat the crap or bring your own stuff. He can eat whatever they decide to make and bring.
AdLiving2291 said:
Nta. Ryan is a dingbat. Let him eat your food as is. Or he can have a slice of bread and a glass of water.
Catripruo said:
NTA. What a jerk. Why does your sister put up with him? He can bring his own. Or rather, your sister can make something for him.
Desert_Mermaid_4321 said:
NTA. Your sister and/or Ryan can make and bring a plate for Ryan. Ryan should like this plan because the plate will be ready-made and he does not have to socialize to serve himself. He can just stay in front of the tv. The fam should like this plan because they get to eat yummy food that will not get cold while the fam waits for Ryan to be seated.
Quick-Possession-245 said:
Definitely tell your sister that Ryan (or she) can bring his meal as yours will be chock full of allergens. NTA.
Dragonshatetacos said:
NTA. Ryan shouldn't even be invited.