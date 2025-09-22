'AITA for not wanting to finance a trip for my stepson?'

Stepson wants to go on the trip, not because he knows/knew his grandparents, but because he has never been to the city where the grandfather lives. He can’t afford to pay his own way, so we would have to pay his airfare, hotel, and all food for the four-day trip.

I’ve told my husband (57m) that I do not want to contribute to paying for my stepson to go because he belongs at home supporting his girlfriend and their new baby baby who will be less than a month old at the time of the trip. I also told my husband that if I was the new mother and my partner left me for a trip like this, he would find his things sitting on the porch and the locks changed when he got home.