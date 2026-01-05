"AITA for not wanting my GF to send me check-ins when she's out?"

So I've been seeing this girl for a few months now and she has a tendency of checking in with me every time she goes out. Like recently she had a girls day out with some friends and texted me when she was heading out. I said cool, have fun. Text me when you're back home safe.

I thought this would be the last time I heard from her until she was back home, but no...she proceeded to send me a detailed play by play of the entire day pretty much every 15 minutes. Like did you even enjoy the moment with your friends? Or were you just on your phone texting me updates the whole time?