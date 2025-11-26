"AITA for not wanting to invite my family to Thanksgiving?"

I (25M) was invited to my girlfriend’s (24F) family Thanksgiving a few weeks back. Normally I spend Thanksgiving with my family, but because my sister is sensitive to being around alcohol, I didn’t immediately ask if they could/wanted to come. A few days later, my dad asked if he and my sister could come.

I told him I’d ask my gf but warned them there would be alcohol and it might not be the best environment for my sister. He said it shouldn’t be a problem, because they could drive separate and leave early if it was too much. My gf shared the same concerns, but she still checked with her relatives and got the okay after her and I talked about it.