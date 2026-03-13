'AITA for not wanting to pass on my kids' clothes and toys to my SIL?' UPDATED

"AITA for not wanting to pass on my kids' clothes and toys to my SIL?"

A few weeks ago my MIL came over and was is my nursery when she started to ask what size my babies are now and asked if there was any clothes that didn’t fit them anymore. At first I thought she was seeing if they needed more clothing until she asked to have my babies old clothes when they have grown out of them, including any toys and baby furniture that we don’t need.

I informed her that some clothing we will be keeping for sentimental value and the rest will be exchanged at a second hand store so that we can use it as a credit to buy my babies more clothing a few sizes up. And this goes for any toys or furniture. She then quickly states that she wants them for her daughter when she has children of her own.