"AITA for not wanting to provide a whole Christmas for my sister’s kids?"

I (37F) have two children, 5M and 7F. Their Christmas gifts are already bought and paid for, and their Christmas is settled. My sister, 35F, have two kids of her own, 2M and 4M. My sister’s husband died in September, and the grief has absolutely destroyed her. It has prevented her from celebrating holidays with her kids. I have been very supportive and have been there for her and her children.

I took her kids out trick-or-treating with mine when she was going through a very big wave of grief and felt unable to. I have also taken her kids to my house for the weekend when she needed a break. I have never invalidated her grief.