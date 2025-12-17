"AITA for not wanting a second child when I told my husband I would?"

I (33F) and my husband (36M) welcomed out first child earlier this year. We found out early on we were having a girl, and while excited to grow our family, my husband really wanted a boy. He has somewhat jokingly told me that we’ll keep trying until we have a boy. Originally we planned on having 2-3 children but my first pregnancy and postpartum were rough.

I was nauseous and vomiting daily my entire first trimester and lost 10 pounds in a month. Then I developed cholestasis and gallstones. Our baby girl was delivered at 38 weeks and was perfectly healthy. But at 2 months postpartum, PPD and PPA hit me hard, I had a kidney stone that needed surgically removed and had to have my gallbladder out.