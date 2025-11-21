'AITA for not wanting my sister at my wedding after she kept hers a secret?'

Little by little this was hurting a lot. However, the spring of 2025 was my final straw with her. After my dad passed, our extended family, (grandma's and paws) left us, I rarely spoke to them, they would say happy bday once a year then that was that type of thing. But one Saturday while I was working I got a call from my grandpa, because its rare I answered thinking something was wrong...no.

He called to ask if I was happy for my sister and her now "husband" as they just got married!? I asked him wtf he was talking about as I had no clue it had happened. My grandfather went on about how amazing it was and how he wished he could have been there, and what not.