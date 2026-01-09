'AITA for not wanting to take pictures of our food at a fancy restaurant?'

She put the phone down but the vibe changed. She barely ate and asked if I was embarrassed by her? I said no but we just needed a few pics of the meals and not feeling like photoshoots. Dinner ended quietly and the drive home was tense because I just wanted something different and not for the internet.

I know and truly understand she enjoys capturing memories, she posts them and genuinely looks back at them. Maybe I picked the wrong time to draw a boundary or point it out.