'AITA for offending my date by laughing at him?'

It just slipped out because the moment felt so exaggerated and I did not know how else to react. He suddenly stopped talking and stared at me like I had ruined the whole evening.

He asked why I laughed, but before I could explain properly he pushed his chair back a little and said he did not think this was working. He paid for his meal, stood up, and said he had somewhere else to be. I stayed and finished my drink because I did not know what else to do.

Later that night he sent a short message saying the date was not what he expected. I did not respond because the situation already felt strange and I did not want to continue the conversation.