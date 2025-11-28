'AITA for opening an HR request?'

So there's a woman who is not on my department at work, but it's an open floor plan and she sits about 5 rows away from me. She laughs constantly and loudly all day long. And I mean all. Day. Long. And she talks really loudly as well. It's very disruptive. I've asked her supervisor to ask her to be quiet a few times.
Here's the thing though: she's been told this before. Her teammates have asked her to be quieter and she just gets an attitude and says she doesn't want to. She even had a formal written warning and she was quieter for about 3 days stating "she just can't be quiet" for real?
Are you a 5 year old? Like a grown, adult woman can't regulate her volume while people are trying to work? Anyway, I put in an HR request stating she's disruptive and causes me to lose focus and make mistakes. Which is true. But AITA for making an HR request for this?
Objective_Music185 said:
Honestly, if multiple people have complained already and have an issue - then no you’re not. I wouldn’t be able to focus all day long with someone being loud and laughing loud enough to be disruptive!
bmyst70 said:
NTA. This is clearly a serious issue as she's been written up for this before. Definitely report her to HR again. Either she's lying her face off that she "can't control herself," because she did for 3 days. Or, she has a very serious impulse control problem and needs professional help.
stroppo said:
NTA. It can hardly be an AH move if she's already received a formal warning. Your report just emphasizes that the issue hasn't been fully dealt with.
LieslHale said:
NTA - sounds like an insecure attention seeker.
Alarming-Cheetah-144 said:
NTA! When at work there is an expectation that everyone will be a professional and considerate of the fellow employees. She’s not the only one in the room.
SpeedDemon241428 said:
Absolutely NTA. You'd probably be the office hero if it got out that you were the one who put in the complaint.