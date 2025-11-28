"AITA for opening an HR request?"

So there's a woman who is not on my department at work, but it's an open floor plan and she sits about 5 rows away from me. She laughs constantly and loudly all day long. And I mean all. Day. Long. And she talks really loudly as well. It's very disruptive. I've asked her supervisor to ask her to be quiet a few times.

Here's the thing though: she's been told this before. Her teammates have asked her to be quieter and she just gets an attitude and says she doesn't want to. She even had a formal written warning and she was quieter for about 3 days stating "she just can't be quiet" for real?