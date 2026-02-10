"AITA for picking my mom's side over my wife’s for baby names?"

I (37M) have been married to my wife 34 for 6 years. We’re expecting our second child (first girl though.) My wife and I have been going back and forth on baby names but one name she really liked was my deceased sister. When I was 4, I had a sister who was a little over a year who died in a car accident that left my father disabled.

I don’t really remember much of it but I remember the hit it took on my mother and father and the years after. Also to my wife it wasn’t even about honoring my sister it was just a plus, she just really liked the name.