'AITA for posting screen recordings of my husband talking to his mistress?' 'She's also married.'

I have been married to my husband for almost 5 years. During this time he has put me through hell, finding out of him cheating and being an addict. None of which I signed up for. I have been faithful and true to him. He’s been horribly abusive to me financially, emotionally, and mentally.
I forgave him for his infidelity about a year ago. I know he’s cheated more, I just don’t have proof. The girl he cheated with is a girl he’s had something to do with for most of his adult life. She cheats on him with her husband and he obv did the same to me. I told him I want a divorce a couple months ago.
We are still living together, but looking to get divorced. I’m logged in his TikTok account and he doesn’t know it. It was set up with my email and I think he’s forgotten. I have screen recordings of them expressing their love and desire to be together, making plans to get away together.
He has most of the people in his life convinced that he's a great guy, like he fooled me. He's a covert narc by definition. I want so badly to post the screen recordings so they can be outed. Would I be the ahole? What would you do?
Adventurous-travel1 said:
I would post them but change his password to the account first and also to your email so he cannot delete the post.
FoFee123 said:
You should at least tell the affair partner's husband that she is cheating on him.
Ok_Ease_5615 said:
I wouldn’t post it before the finalization of the divorce. As much as it is tempting to expose him, move on. You’d be surprised by how people still refuse to side with you.
VelvetVibeQueen said:
Absolutely NTA. You deserve a loyal one, honey. Now it's time to show everybody who was the angel and the demon.
bg555 said:
Hire a a good divorce lawyer. Talk to your lawyer. Follow his advice word for word. He’ll give you advice on whether you should post the recordings. Follow their advice!
ConnectionRound3141 said:
NTA. First, change the password to the account. You then should privately email her husband with the evidence. Then go public and tag the both your husband and the mistress.
Glittersparkles7 said:
NTA. Making sure you send a copy directly to her husband and send the link to all your friends and family. Make sure your email password is updated and signed out of all devices.