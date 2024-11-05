'AITA for posting screen recordings of my husband talking to his mistress?' 'She's also married.'

"AITA for posting screen recordings of my husband talking to his mistress who’s also married?"

I have been married to my husband for almost 5 years. During this time he has put me through hell, finding out of him cheating and being an addict. None of which I signed up for. I have been faithful and true to him. He’s been horribly abusive to me financially, emotionally, and mentally.

I forgave him for his infidelity about a year ago. I know he’s cheated more, I just don’t have proof. The girl he cheated with is a girl he’s had something to do with for most of his adult life. She cheats on him with her husband and he obv did the same to me. I told him I want a divorce a couple months ago.